KSKA: Friday, January 6 at 2:45pmPerseverance Theatre starts off the new year with Hold These Truths, a one-man show about Gordon Hirabayashi, the son of Japanese immigrants who was ordered to report to an interment camp outside of Seattle at the start of World War II and how he resisted. Director Leslie Ishiiand Actor Greg Watanabe engage in a captivating conversation this week on Stage Talk. The play runs January 6-15 in the Sydney Laurence Theatre and on Sunday, January 7th, the playwright Jeanne Sakata will join the company and audience in a public talk-back.LISTEN NOW

Listen