KSKA: Friday, January 6 at 2:45pmPerseverance Theatre starts off the new year with Hold These Truths, a one-man show about Gordon Hirabayashi, the son of Japanese immigrants who was ordered to report to an interment camp outside of Seattle at the start of World War II and how he resisted. Director Leslie Ishiiand Actor Greg Watanabe engage in a captivating conversation this week on Stage Talk. The play runs January 6-15 in the Sydney Laurence Theatre and on Sunday, January 7th, the playwright Jeanne Sakata will join the company and audience in a public talk-back.LISTEN NOW
At its core, theatre is storytelling and in Lisa Peterson and Denis O'Hare's re-telling of Homer's The Illiad as An Illiad a poet appears in an empty theatre to tell a story about sacrifice, war and the rage of mankind. Bostin Christopher, as The Poet, and Director Art Rotch visit Stage Talk to tell us the story of this remarkable play being presented by Perseverance Theatre in the Sydney Laurence Theatre October 24th through November 2nd.KSKA: Friday, Oct. 24, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now: