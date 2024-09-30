offshore drilling

-
The Trump administration Tuesday appealed a federal court decision that blocked plans to re-open vast portions of Alaska's Arctic waters to oil drilling.
The Interior Department won't auction off drilling rights in the Chukchi and Beaufort Seas in the next two years. The auctions would have been the first in the Arctic Ocean since 2008, and the first under President Obama.Download Audio
Shell’s announcement left the state wondering what to blame -- low oil prices? Tough regulations? Better prospects elsewhere? In other words, is it us -- or is it Shell?Download Audio
On September 10th, after a six-year effort, wrought with permitting challenges and legal battles, and recent delays with renovation of its oil spill-containment barge, Shell Alaska finally began preparatory drilling for offshore oil in the Chukchi Sea. A week later, the company announced that it would abandon plans after an accident damaged its oil spill containment dome. On September 20th, the company received the go ahead from federal officials to move forward with initial drilling activities in the Beaufort Sea. Join host Shelly Wade on Hometown, Alaska and learn more about Shell’s past, current and future role in Alaska’s oil and gas industry. KSKA: Wednesday, 9/26 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
On Monday, 19 environmental organizations sought to step-up their pressure campaign on the Obama administration to deny, or at least delay, Shell Alaska's permits to drill in the Arctic Ocean.
Senator Lisa Murkowski attended a presentation in Anchorage today, put on by Shell Oil officials to discuss the company's 2012 exploration and oil spill prevention and response plans.
The federal government is looking for public input on Shell's plan to do exploratory drilling in the Beaufort Sea next summer.
