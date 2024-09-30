occupy anchorage

-
Protesters managed to shut down a few terminals at ports in California, Washington and Oregon today, as part of the Occupy Wall Street movement to block ports on the West Coast.
-
Anchorage is among the west coast port cities where the Occupy Wall Street movement plans a blockade on Monday.
-
The Occupy Wall Street protest is in its second month now. Different versions of the protest that began in mid-September have sprung up in cities around the world to highlight the inequality of the modern financial system and to call for change.