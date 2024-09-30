-
Yesterday (Tuesday), with Alaska's U.S. senators Lisa Murkowski and Mark Begich and several senior federal agency officials, Secretary of Health and Human Services Kathleen Sebelius took part in a roundtable discussion hosted by Southcentral Foundation, an Alaska Native healthcare organization serving Anchorage, the Mat-Su Valley, and several rural villages.
-
Kathleen Sebelius is the latest Obama administration official to visit Alaska this month. The Health and Human Services Secretary is touring the state this week at the invitation of Senator Mark Begich. At providence hospital in Anchorage this morning, Sebelius sat down with Alaskans who help provide medical care for the state's seniors.
-
Secretary Kathleen Sebelius Visits Alaska. Mystery Spill Fouls Kodiak Harbor. Fairbanks Based Soldier Killed in Afghanistan. Cleveland Volcano Eruption Ends. Rural Interior School Districts Fail to Make AYP. Anchorage Superintendent Addresses Chamber. Longshoremen Protest Cruise Ship in Juneau. Themed Cruises Gain Popularity. High School Athletes Begin a New Year.
-
The Obama Administration announced Monday that it plans to start giving states waivers from the No Child Left Behind education reform bill.
-
Salazar’s Third Visit to Alaska Focuses on Development Issues, States Offered Waivers From No Child Left Behind Bill, Rising Gold Price Good for Business In Alaska, Redistricting Challengers Will Present Case in January, and more...
-
President Obama created Tuesday a new inter-agency group to coordinate oil and gas development in Alaska.
-
Obama Creates Inter-Agency Coordination Group for Oil and Gas Development in Alaska, CSIS Holds Conference on Arctic Oil and Gas Development, House Bill Could Put Limits on 'Biometrics', Kohring Requests Outside Trial, and more...
-
Thursday morning, the Obama Administration announced it was releasing 30 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, and the price of crude on the futures market went down $5 a barrel.
-
The Obama Administration announced its Marine Aquaculture policy today, making it official that the federal government will encourage the production of shellfish and finfish in U.S. waters.
-
Red Tape Over Palin Emails Irks State Legislators, Search Ends for Missing Talkeetna Woman, Federal Government Encourages Shellfish, Finfish Production, Snowy Owl Rehabilitated and Released in Barrow, and more...