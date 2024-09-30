-
Coming up this week: As the pollock A season wraps up, villagers call for a crackdown on the trawl fleet because it's intercepting too many of their salmon, Obama's National Oceans Policy is criticized at a panel in Anchorage and fishermen want more information on ocean acidification.
Senators Mark Begich and Maria Cantwell Friday called on the Obama administration to free up emergency funding from the National Science Foundation to…
There have been more and more sanctions adopted on Iranians in the last few years. How are these sanctions affecting the Iranian economy and the United States diplomatic efforts with Iran? This week on Addressing Alaskans, hear from Dr. Trita Parsi, President of the National Iranian American Council and author of A Single Roll of the Dice - Obama's Diplomacy with Iran. KSKA: Thursday 2/16 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmDid you know that you can listen to all Alaska World Affairs Council luncheons on alaskapublic.org? Check out Alaska World Affairs Council Presents on thePodcast page to subscribe via email or podcast now.
President Obama announced Friday a plan to shake up and streamline federal departments and agencies. As part of that, he wants to move the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or NOAA from under the Commerce Department to Interior.
After seven months of uncertainty, the head of the Denali Commission says a long awaited answer about whether the commission would need to return $15 million has been settled.
When Senator Murkowski’s fisheries aide pulled out from consideration for an influential job in the Obama Administration two years ago, he said it was because the process was taking too long.
States can now get waivers from the requirements of No Child Left Behind, the Bush-era education law. In exchange they’ll have to come up with ways on the state level to boost student achievement and close gaps in performance.
You can hear the Concert to Honor LIVE from The Kennedy Center, Sunday, September 11 at 4:00 - 6:00 pm on KSKA. President Obama will speak during the concert that features performances by Patti Labelle, Alan Jackson and Denyce Graves.KSKA: Sunday 9/11 at 4:00 pm
Alaska’s Congressional delegation is giving the President’s speech Thursday night on creating jobs and boosting the economy mixed reviews along party lines. Before a rarely-convened joint session of Congress, President Obama laid out a plan he’s calling the American Jobs Act.
