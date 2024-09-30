-
Two of the three Killer Whales that swam far up the Nushagak River from Bristol Bay are dead. NOAA's National Marine Fisheries Service confirmed the whales' deaths after reports from a local resident, Chris Carr of Portage Creek
-
Three Killer Whales, or Orcas have been spotted between the villages of Ekwok and New Stuyahok, about 60-70 river miles up the Nushagak River from Dillingham. Scientists from NOAA’s National Marine Fisheries Service say it is not unusual for the whales to head upriver after salmon, but it is odd that they’ve gone so far up this late in the season and that they’re lingering so long.
-
King salmon escapement to the Nushagak River continues to lag behind schedule and it looks unlikely that there will be any directed commercial openers targeting those kings this month.
-
Resource Developers Concerned About National Ocean Council Initiatives, Gates Says Soldiers in Afghanistan Will Not Be Under-Funded, Investigation Looms as Park and Center Part Ways, Dion Convicted of Killing Bonnie Craig 17 Years Ago, and more...