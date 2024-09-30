-
Federal Government Clears Redistricting Plan, BLM Cleans Up Two Legacy Wells in NPRA, Fairbanks Area Leaders Express Relief Over F-16 Decision, Historic Plane Wreck Identified, 2,700 Alaskans Due Health Insurance Rebates, Anchorage Innovator Develops Bus App, Congress Debates Mount McKinley Name Change, Workforce Program Celebrates Anniversary, Studying a Thriving Bird- The Rhino.
The state and Conoco-Phillips are getting federal support for drilling plans in the National Petroleum Reserve Alaska – NPRA. Conoco-Phillips has several leases in the area, but has so far been blocked from developing them by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ refusing to allow the construction of a bridge over the Colville River.
Bethel Jury Finds Defendents Guilty in Torture Murder Trial, No Bond for Three Men Accused in Bribery Scandal, Few Studies Track PFD Impact, Dividend Checks Pay for Fuel in Rural Alaska, Orcas Caught Miles Upriver from Dillingham, Plastic Bag Fight Isn't Over, One Newspaper will serve Bristol Bay and Dutch Harbor, Conoco May Get Access to NPRA, BC Coal Mine Plan Irks Ketchikan Residents, Dive Fisheries see High Prices.