-
The Interior department is re-evaluating the management plan for the reserve, aiming to open up land that's currently off-limits to oil leasing.
-
A proposal by Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy would strip the North Slope Borough of its power to collect nearly $400 million in property taxes from oil companies each year. The idea gets at a longstanding question: How much money from oil should stay in the North Slope, where it’s pumped from the ground?
-
Initially set aside in case of a national energy emergency, today the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska (NPR-A) is the largest piece of undeveloped federal land owned in the U.S. This week on Addressing Alaskans, Stacie McIntosh, supervisor of the Bureau of Land Management Arctic Field Office provides a tour of the NPR-A and details how the BLM manages the "People, Land and Resources" in the vast 22.8 million acre area stretching from the Brooks Range to the Arctic Coast.KSKA: Thursday 5/31 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
The US Army Corps of Engineers has granted a permit to ConocoPhillips Alaska that will give the company access to the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska.
-
Two bills related to Alaska sailed out of a House committee Wednesday in Washington. They can now go to the floor of the House of Representatives for a full vote.
-
Groups Accept Settlement over Endangered Species Suit, Alaska Congressional Delegation Split on ‘Doomsday Scenario’ of National Debt Default, Five Escape Sinking Fishing Vessel near Valdez, NPR-A and Sealaska Lands Bills Up for Vote in DC, and more...
-
Alaska’s Congressional Delegation is unilaterally dismayed at President Obama’s decision Thursday to tap into the nation’s emergency oil reserves.
-
Obama’s Oil Release Dismays Alaska’s Congressional Delegation, Troop Draw-Down Concerns Alaska’s Congressional Delegation, Draft Legislation Being Written to Extend Coastal Management Program, Complaint Filed Against Unalaska for Violating Clean Water Act, and more...