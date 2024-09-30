https://youtu.be/uW7FYOhMRUUBig news for Alaska singer-songwriter Melissa Mitchell -- in September, she won the 2012 Mountain Stage NewSong Contest 'People's Choice' Award. That big achievement turns out to be her ticket to New York City, where she and other regional winners will perform Oct. 20 at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. So, just 10 days before she heads out for the Big Apple we'll host Melissa Mitchell on Hometown, Alaska to talk about everything from breaking in to the music business, to balancing ambition and family, to her mixed emotions about life in the 49th state.KSKA: Wednesday, 10/10 at 2:00 p.m. and 7 p.m.

