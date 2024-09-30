-
https://youtu.be/uW7FYOhMRUUBig news for Alaska singer-songwriter Melissa Mitchell -- in September, she won the 2012 Mountain Stage NewSong Contest 'People's Choice' Award. That big achievement turns out to be her ticket to New York City, where she and other regional winners will perform Oct. 20 at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. So, just 10 days before she heads out for the Big Apple we'll host Melissa Mitchell on Hometown, Alaska to talk about everything from breaking in to the music business, to balancing ambition and family, to her mixed emotions about life in the 49th state.KSKA: Wednesday, 10/10 at 2:00 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Recorded in April at UAA, listen to the APRN Speaker Series event with NPR's Neal Conan, host of Talk of the Nation. Neal joined APTI's Pat Yack for an on-stage conversation and responded to audience questions on bicycles, baseball, election experiences and more.KSKA: Thursday 7/5 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Stories from around the world -- that's the work that NPR correspondent Corey Flintoff does. What drew him to news? How does he manage dangerous situations and relentlessly dark turns in the human condition? What lessons did he take from Alaska all the way to Iraq and Afghanistan? Does he miss our salmon? Find out on this special edition of Hometown Alaska. KSKA: Friday, May 23, 2:00 pm.
00000193-6344-d71b-a7fb-ebdf7cc20000KSKA will air special NPR coverage of the Iowa Caucus Tuesday, January 3 and the New Hampshire Caucus the following Tuesday, Jan. 10 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm. The Caucuses: A Quick Guide Election 2012 NPR
On The Hidden World of Girls, host Tina Fey takes listeners around the world into the secret life of girls—from the dunes of the Sahara to a slumber party in Manhattan, from the dancehalls of Jamaica to a racetrack in Ramallah—and reveals some of her own hidden worlds. KSKA: Monday 10/10 and 10/24 at 2:00 pm & 7:00 pm
The Bartok of Car Talk: Composer Leiderman's Music Sets the Stage from Morning Edition to Wait, Wait, Don't Tell MeOn a special edition of Hometown, Alaska this Friday, NPR theme composer BJ Leiderman talks about what make music for radio programs work.Download Audio (MP3)
You can hear the Concert to Honor LIVE from The Kennedy Center, Sunday, September 11 at 4:00 - 6:00 pm on KSKA. President Obama will speak during the concert that features performances by Patti Labelle, Alan Jackson and Denyce Graves.KSKA: Sunday 9/11 at 4:00 pm
President Obama will address a joint session of Congress Thursday, September 8 at 3:00pm Alaska time (7 PM ET) to talk about the economy and his jobs creation plan. KSKA: Thursday, 9/8 at 3:00 pm
Thursday, August 11 @ 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmBefore retiring as host of Weekend Edition Sunday at the end of May, Liane Hansen paid a visit to her listeners in Alaska. After a skate at West Chester Lagoon and before watching the start of the Iditarod, Liane sat down with APTI's Pat Yack at the Wendy Williamson auditorium to reflect on her 22 years with NPR. NPR: How We Spent Our Sundays With 'Weekend Edition's' Liane Hansen
The Federal Reserve says it will likely keep interest rates at record lows for the next two years after acknowledging that the economy is weaker than it had thought with increasing risks.Fed Likely To Keep Interest Rates Low 2 More Years