Nov 2018 Earthquake

Anchorage natural gas company Enstar is asking state regulators to allow it to bill its customers to recover $1 million in costs from last year's major earthquake.
For many of the residents whose property saw the most severe damage, the earthquake has gone from a natural disaster to a financial one.
Cook Inlet Tribal Council says its insurer has acted in bad faith assessing earthquake damage and paying money for repairs.
As the snow melts, a complete picture of the damage from November's earthquake is emerging, giving the construction industry a sense of optimism about the building season ahead.
Thousands of Alaskans affected by the earthquake that struck Southcentral Alaska Nov. 30 are eligible for an automatic extension for filing their tax returns.
Between Jan. 31 and March 4, FEMA approved more than $4.1 million in disaster assistance aid for more than 1,300 Alaskans, according to the agency.
The move will potentially unlock funds to reimburse for repairs to damaged public infrastructure, schools, as well as individual homeowners.
One request includes cutting $20 million for public schools that lawmakers agreed to as part of the budget deal last spring.
The step could unlock tens of millions of dollars in disaster relief funds for entities damage during the November 30th quake and continuing aftershocks.