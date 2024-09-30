-
The single biggest item on Governor Parnell’s disaster declaration for the Bering Sea storm was damage to the Nome-Council Highway.
By the CBCA Canadian icebreaker carrying sonar gear and submersibles is surveying the waters of the Northwest Passage looking for the ships from the long lost John Franklin expedition.
Every big fish that lands on your plate got that big by eating lots and lots of little fish. That’s why some scientists, fishery managers and advocacy groups are paying more attention to the small prey in the sea.
The old slogan “Alaska – North to the Future” was once considered wishful thinking, but now it’s coming true.