Fairbanks Borough voters will not decide whether the Alaska Gasline Port Authority pursues a plan to truck North Slope Natural gas to Fairbanks. The Borough Assembly last week rescinded an ordinance putting the question on the ballot in light of Golden Valley Electric and Flint Hills refinery’s recent announcement they are moving ahead with their own gas trucking plan. So Port Authority chairman Jim Whitaker said they are bowing out.
State legislators are poring through copies of an instate gasline report released Tuesday, but it will be some time before the project gains or loses approval.
One Borough Plans to Sue Over Redistricting, Others May Join, Legislators Pore through Gasline Report, Documentary Airs About Alaska’s Century-Old Schooners, Sutton Mine Continues Development During Renewal Process, and more...
North Slope Natural Gas could be in Anchorage’s future.
Study Shows Natural Gas Pipeline Could Deliver Directly to Anchorage, Pelican Struggles with Absent Fish Economy: Part One, DNR Withdraws Approval for Sutton Coal Mine, Backyard Chicken-Keeping Gains Momentum in Anchorage, and more...