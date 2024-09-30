-
The National Outdoor Leadership School, or NOLS, has been operating in Alaska since 1971This week's Outdoor Explorer highlights the many influences NOLS has had on Alaska and the outdoor industry. We'll be joined by John Gans, former NOLS President, and Ashely Wise, current NOLS Alaska Operations Manager.
-
On this Outdoor Explorer we're revisiting an important topic: “Leave only footprints.” — It’s an ambitious philosophy. Most of us who recreate outdoors like to think we do a good job of this. We pack out our trash. We travel across landscapes with a light footprint. But how good are we? We’ll hear experts talk about what it really means to leave no trace — from scattering your fire circles to packing out human waste. Thanks for listening!