The Parnell administration is still weighing whether to apply for a waiver from the No Child Left Behind Act. School officials in Kodiak have mixed feelings about the act, but they’re hoping Governor Parnell decides to apply for the waiver.
States can now get waivers from the requirements of No Child Left Behind, the Bush-era education law. In exchange they’ll have to come up with ways on the state level to boost student achievement and close gaps in performance.
Fairbanks schools performance is mixed in the latest results from standardized tests uses to assess Alaska kids under the federal No Child Left Behind Act. Statewide 302 schools of 505 passed the Adequate Yearly Progress standards – nearly 60 percent.
ConocoPhillips Extends Natural Gas Plant Operations Until October, Jack-Up Rig in Kachemak Bay May Violate Federal Law, Legislators Expect Bill to Lower State Oil Taxes Next Session, Southcentral Moth Outbreak Devastates Berry Crops, and more...
The Obama Administration announced Monday that it plans to start giving states waivers from the No Child Left Behind education reform bill.
Salazar’s Third Visit to Alaska Focuses on Development Issues, States Offered Waivers From No Child Left Behind Bill, Rising Gold Price Good for Business In Alaska, Redistricting Challengers Will Present Case in January, and more...