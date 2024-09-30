-
A federal judge has upheld the National Marine Fisheries Service’s decision to restrict fishing in the Western Aleutians in order to protect an endangered stock of marine mammals.
-
For years, scientists and fishermen alike have wondered why the Steller sea lion stock in the western Aleutians continues to shrink.
-
