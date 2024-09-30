-
The 'Write-in Nick Moe' campaign has announced they will not challenge the results of the Anchorage Municipal Election in West Anchorage's District 3. Thousands of voters wrote-in Moe's name on the ballot, but even after a hand-count election, election officials say Moe lost by more than 500 votes. Also today, Anchorage attorneys today denied an application to hold a referendum repealing the controversial ordinance that limits unions *and inspired Moe to jump into the race. Download Audio
Some Ballots Thrown Out of Anchorage Election Because of Officials' Error, New results expected FridayAbout 100 ballots from the 2013 Municipal Election were rejected during a public canvas held at city hall last night. The canvas, led by the Anchorage Election Commission, lasted several hours.
It was hit and miss for Assembly Candidates backed by conservative Anchorage Mayor Dan Sullivan in Tuesday's Municipal Elections. And the makeup of the Anchorage Assembly seems as though it will be shifting.
A write-in candidate is challenging Anchorage Assembly Chair Ernie Hall for Seat D, representing West Anchorage, in the upcoming municipal election -- his name is Nick Moe. KSKA's Daysha Eaton has the story.news-20130325-04