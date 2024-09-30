-
Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus and he will be coming to Valley Performing Arts this November 29th and staying until December 22nd (leaving just in time to visit all the boys and girls all over the world!) Bryan Nelson and Mathew Fimin from the Andrew J. Fenady stage adaptation of this famous true story of a young girl who doubted the existence of the jolly elf visit Stage Talk to tell us about Santa's visit.KSKA: Friday, 11/29 at 2:45pmListen Now
-
It’s been just about two months since the residents of Bristol Bay and Dutch Harbor have seen an issue of their community newspapers. The new owner pushed back the publication dates of the papers and announced that when they do come out they will be combined into one newspaper.
-
Bethel Jury Finds Defendents Guilty in Torture Murder Trial, No Bond for Three Men Accused in Bribery Scandal, Few Studies Track PFD Impact, Dividend Checks Pay for Fuel in Rural Alaska, Orcas Caught Miles Upriver from Dillingham, Plastic Bag Fight Isn't Over, One Newspaper will serve Bristol Bay and Dutch Harbor, Conoco May Get Access to NPRA, BC Coal Mine Plan Irks Ketchikan Residents, Dive Fisheries see High Prices.
-
Calista Corporation announced late Wednesday that its last two weeklies–the Tundra Drums newspaper and the Seward Phoenix Log– have been purchased.
-
The former owner of the Seward Phoenix Log newspaper has bought it back, along with another rural newspapers. Edgar Blatchford is also buying the Tundra Drums.
-
The Alaska Native Corporation that owns several newspapers that serve rural Alaska announced last week that those newspapers will cease operations sometime in August.
-
Calista is also shutting down the company that printed its papers. Chamai Printing inked its own papers and several others around the state.
-
Two Bodies Found in Plane Wreckage Near Eaglecrest Ski Area, Four Rescued from Floatplane Crash in Cook Inlet, Survival Camp Teenagers Attacked by Bear, Village Public Safety Officer Shot in Napakiak, and more...