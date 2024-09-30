The media landscape has dramatically changed in the last decade alone. How have Alaska's journalists adapted to these changes? And what do they predict for the future of journalism in Alaska? This week on Addressing Alaskans listen to a panel discussion on "Truth and Trust: Alaska's News Media in the 21st Century" with reporters from the Alaska Dispatch, Anchorage Daily News, KTUU Channel 2, National Public Radio and UAA's journalism school.KSKA: Tuesday 4/9 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

Listen