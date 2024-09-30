-
Incidents of antisemitism have been on the rise nationally and worldwide. Here in Alaska, a series of events last year highlighted the need for continued…
This summer, three scientists ventured to the foot of the Aleutian Mountain range to collect evidence that dinosaurs once roamed the southern coast of the Alaska Peninsula. They hope to reconstruct the ancient ecosystem that allowed dinosaurs to thrive here for tens of thousands of years.
The high rates of sexual assault and violence against women in Alaska are long-standing problems. In Nome, survivors have been speaking out about how law enforcement has handled assault cases in the community.
The media landscape has dramatically changed in the last decade alone. How have Alaska's journalists adapted to these changes? And what do they predict for the future of journalism in Alaska? This week on Addressing Alaskans listen to a panel discussion on "Truth and Trust: Alaska's News Media in the 21st Century" with reporters from the Alaska Dispatch, Anchorage Daily News, KTUU Channel 2, National Public Radio and UAA's journalism school.KSKA: Tuesday 4/9 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
The stories up for discussion this week are: oil tax reform, Anchorage Municipal Election on April 3rd, Koenig abduction and arrest, KABATA Knik Arm bridge, federal court house closures, AHFC to lead natural gas pipeline project, Murkowski and others attempting to reform Justice Department, and Rep. Neuman's "Stand Your Ground" bill.
The 19th annual Stand Down for Veterans in Need will be held Friday at the North Terminal of the Ted Stevens International Airport in Anchorage. As APRN's Lori Townsend reports, the event is designed to help vets access numerous services and assistance. Marcia Hoffman Devoe is the public affairs officer for the Alaska VA healthcare system. She says the People Mover buses will offer free transportation to veterans who have a VA card.
Matanuska Susitna Borough voters will be selecting two Borough school board seats when they go to the polls on Tuesday
UNOFFICIAL ELECTION RESULTSRead more...
Every big fish that lands on your plate got that big by eating lots and lots of little fish. That’s why some scientists, fishery managers and advocacy groups are paying more attention to the small prey in the sea.
Millions in Illegal Drugs, Alcohol Seized in Western Alaska, Village Carries Faith, Despite Past Priest Abuse, McGrath Area Crash Survivors Will Receive Financial Help, IPHC Offering Reward for Lost Equipment, AK: Riding the Whistle Stop Train, 300 Villages: False Pass and Anaktuvuk Pass