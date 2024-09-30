-
Professional actors and teachers Shelley Virginiaand Ty Hewitt are starting a new theatre company in Anchorage called Cazart (ku-'zart) and will be presenting their premier production of Duncan MacMillan's Lungs in August. Today, both Ty and Shelley drop by Stage Talk to give us some background on the company and their plans for the future.Thanks for listening!
How do you bring to life a classic play written in 1955 to a 2015 audience? Join Director Krista Schwarting, Actor Jake Beauvais and ACT's Executive Director Sarah Athans this week on Stage Talk to find out how Anchorage Community Theatre is presenting William Inge's Bus Stop, a compelling story about a group of people caught together in a small-town restaurant in Kansas during a blinding snowstorm.KSKA: Friday, September, 4, at 2:45 p.m.Listen Now:
Sandy Harper, Artistic Director for Cyrano's Theatre Company, drops by to give an update on the "Ten Decades, Ten Plays" event Cyrano's has been holding this summer to celebrate Anchorage's Centennial as well as to give us a preview of their 2016 season this week on Stage Talk.KSKA: Friday, August 21, at 2:45 p.m.Listen Now:
Native Communities Worry About New Consultation Policy For Native Corporations. Fire Near Fairbanks Increases To 42,000 Acres. Navy Seal Author Remembered By Aniak Residents. Landfield Challenges Senator McGuire In South Anchorage Primary. Five Democrats Vy For Chance to Run Against Don Young. AK: Subsistence. 300 Villages: Glacier View.
New player in Alaska, Hilcorp Energy, is a little know private company with big plans for Cook Inlet oil and gas production. And it may play a role in…
The state's Redistricting Board met today (Thursday) to approve a new plan in light of an Alaska Supreme Court order. On March 14, the state Supreme Court ordered the plan be redrawn protecting the requirements of the Alaska Constitution. Read More
Coast Guard Sinks Ghost Ship. ACLU Calls for Independent Investigation of Anchorage Election. Congressman Young Holds Rural Energy Hearing. Bill Would Allow Asbestos Gravel in Rural Communities. Forecasters Predict Manageable Spring Break Up. Redistricting Board Approves New Plan. Forks Roadhouse Burns Down. Scientists Mentor High School Students in Sitka.
A former downtown Fairbanks supermarket is scheduled for renovation this spring. The building will become the home of a new co-op, specializing in fresh,…
EPA Appeals Board Lets Air Quality Permit for Chukchi Drilling Go Through, but New GAO Study Says Government Still Not Adequately Prepared for Arctic Offshore SpillThe air quality permits for Shell Oil's Chukchi Sea drilling plans have passed muster with an appeals board of the Environmental Protection Agency. A…
This week on Stage Talk, Jack Dalton and Leslie Ward stop by to talk about the 18th annualUnder :30 opening at Out North next weekend. This year there will be three under 30 minute plays showcasing new works of Alaskan artists. Leslie Ward talks about her performance art piece centered on a tragic incident she experienced as teacher in the Bush.KSKA: Friday 1/20 at 2:45 pm