natural resources

-
This talk and discussion features Dr. Alexander James, a professor of economics at the University of Alaska Anchorage. His presentation focuses on what is sometimes called “the paradox of plenty” and how resource-rich countries can often suffer from slow economic growth and other negative effects.Thanks for listening!
-
The Pebble Mine is the most talked about and controversial proposed mining project in Southwest Alaska but it’s not the only project being looked at.
-
The Governor has called for a special legislative session on the Alaska Gasline Inducement Act (AGIA) this spring and is sharing two members of her gas…