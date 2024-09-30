Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

native alaskan

  • Programs
    Iñupiaq Drum and Dance: A Cultural Renaissance
    Eric Bork
    KSKA: Tuesday, October 18, at 2:00 p.m. Iñupiaq Drum and Dance: A Cultural Renaissance introduces listeners to the Iñupiaq people who carry on the traditions of song and dance, while sharing stories of their ancestors. LISTEN NOW
  • Programs
    Perseverance Theatre's '16-'17 Anchorage Season
    Steven Hunt
    KSKA: Friday, August 12 at 2:45pm. Perseverance Theatre is bringing six productions to Anchorage this year along with a few surprises. Josh Lowman, Anchorage General Manager drops by Stage Talk to chat about all that is going on. Peter and the Starcatcheropens the season on September 30th.LISTEN NOW
  • News
    Perseverance's Our Voices Will Be Heard
    Steven Hunt
    Vera Starbard, playwright for Perseverance Theatre's production of Our Voices Will Be Heard along with actor Erin Trip and Anchorage General Manager for Perseverance, Josh Lowman, drop by the studio this week to talk about this exciting new play that runs in the Sydney Laurence Theatre February 19-28.KSKA: Friday, February 19 at 2:45pm LISTEN NOW
  • News
    The Winter Bear is back
    Steven Hunt
    Fairbanks playwright Anne Hanley's moving drama The Winter Bear about a young Alaskan Native's struggle with suicide and his relationship with real-life Sydney Huntington of Galena has been touring around the state and makes a stop this weekend at Alaska Pacific University's E. R. Brown Auditorium in Grant Hall. Anne, along with actors David Leslie (Wolf) and Cynthia Jones (Raven) stop by the studio this week on Stage Talk.KSKA: Friday, Sept. 18, at 2:45pmListen Now: