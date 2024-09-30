native alaskan

-
KSKA: Tuesday, October 18, at 2:00 p.m. Iñupiaq Drum and Dance: A Cultural Renaissance introduces listeners to the Iñupiaq people who carry on the traditions of song and dance, while sharing stories of their ancestors. LISTEN NOW
KSKA: Friday, August 12 at 2:45pm. Perseverance Theatre is bringing six productions to Anchorage this year along with a few surprises. Josh Lowman, Anchorage General Manager drops by Stage Talk to chat about all that is going on. Peter and the Starcatcheropens the season on September 30th.LISTEN NOW
Vera Starbard, playwright for Perseverance Theatre's production of Our Voices Will Be Heard along with actor Erin Trip and Anchorage General Manager for Perseverance, Josh Lowman, drop by the studio this week to talk about this exciting new play that runs in the Sydney Laurence Theatre February 19-28.KSKA: Friday, February 19 at 2:45pm LISTEN NOW
Fairbanks playwright Anne Hanley's moving drama The Winter Bear about a young Alaskan Native's struggle with suicide and his relationship with real-life Sydney Huntington of Galena has been touring around the state and makes a stop this weekend at Alaska Pacific University's E. R. Brown Auditorium in Grant Hall. Anne, along with actors David Leslie (Wolf) and Cynthia Jones (Raven) stop by the studio this week on Stage Talk.KSKA: Friday, Sept. 18, at 2:45pmListen Now: