KSKA: Friday, June 24 at 2:45pmListen in to Stage Talk this week as playwright Chantal Bilodeau, actor Jay Burns and actor Polly Anderson drop by to talk about Bilodeau's "Cli-Fi" (Climate Fiction) play, Sila which opens at Cyrano's Theatre Company Friday, June 24th and runs Thursdays through Sundays until July 10th.DOWNLOAD AUDIO
If collaboration is the common denominator of all performing arts, Spirit--The 7th Fire of Alaska is the ubber-collaboration as it brings together people from Alaska Dance Theatre, Alaska Native Heritage Center, Theatre Artists United, Alaska Children's Choir, members of the Anchorage Symphony Orchestra and local actors, dancers and musicians. Join Stage Talk this week to listen to Artistic Executive Producer Steven Alvarez and Artistic Stage Director Teresa Pond as they tell us how it all goes together. Spirit--The 7th Fire of Alaska performs February 20th-22nd at the Performing Arts Center.KSKA: Friday, Feb. 20, at 2:45pmListen Now:
This week on Addressing Alaskans, listen to nature writer, Gary Paul Nabhan's keynote address recorded at the 2013 Alaska Botanical Gardenannual spring conference. In his talk entitled, "Traditional Foods at Risk in Salmon Nation: Threatened Wild & Cultivated Plants," Nabhan details how we can save at risk plants, underlining the important of diverse food systems.KSKA: Tuesday 4/2 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
The Native Youth Olympics season is in full swing across Alaska. Recently Bethel Regional High School's NYO team faced off with 20 other teams from across…
Federal officials say they are trying to clarify rules for Alaskan Natives’ use of sea otters. A draft set of guidelines from the US Fish and Wildlife…
The Alaska Senate State Affairs committee heard testimony Tuesday on Senator Donny Olson’s bill to create an Alaska Native Language Preservation and Advisory Council. Annette Evans Smith, the President of the Alaska Native Heritage Center, says the time for action on keeping languages alive is now.
Anchorage- based Alaska Native Heritage Center has been awarded a three year grant through the federal Administration for Native Americans Social and Economic Development Strategies Program.
Ann Hanley, author of The Winter Bear and actor Brian Westcott join Mark and Jean on Stage Talk. The play will be presented at the Wildberry Theater in Anchorage during the Alaska Federation of Natives Conference on October 20 and 22. This poignant play explores the causes of suicide among Alaska Natives.Friday 10/14 at 2:45 pm
The Alaska Native Brotherhood and Alaska Native Sisterhood are celebrating a big anniversary.