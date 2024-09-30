If collaboration is the common denominator of all performing arts, Spirit--The 7th Fire of Alaska is the ubber-collaboration as it brings together people from Alaska Dance Theatre, Alaska Native Heritage Center, Theatre Artists United, Alaska Children's Choir, members of the Anchorage Symphony Orchestra and local actors, dancers and musicians. Join Stage Talk this week to listen to Artistic Executive Producer Steven Alvarez and Artistic Stage Director Teresa Pond as they tell us how it all goes together. Spirit--The 7th Fire of Alaska performs February 20th-22nd at the Performing Arts Center.KSKA: Friday, Feb. 20, at 2:45pmListen Now:

