-
This week on State of Art we're joined by local singer-songwriter Emma Hill who tells us about her project "Park Songs." Hill spent months travelling around the U.S. and Canada visiting national parks, recording notes and melodies along the way. The project is a combination of music, travelogue and advocacy for parklands. In this episode we also learn about Galway Days. Peggy Monaghan from the Irish Club of Alaska tells us about the upcoming celebration of Irish culture.
-
On this next Outdoor Explorer, meet Mikah Meyer who traveled to every national park. And not only the big ones, but also all the historical parks and the obscure places, a trip that has taken years. We’ll also be chatting with legendary Alaska hiker Shawn Lyons, who is publishing a completely encyclopedic set of books covering every route in southcentral Alaska.Yea parks!
-
KSKA: Thursday, April 04, at 2:00. Denali National Park is turning 100 years old. We’ll learn how the park came into being a century ago, when development of Alaska had hardly begun. We’ll also look at the park today and opportunities to experience it as Alaskans. It is one of our biggest tourist attractions, but it is also a great place to visit with your family, especially with the activities starting this month for the centennial year.LISTEN NOW
-
KSKA: Thursday, Aug. 25, at 2:00 p.m. On this Outdoor Explorer we’re saying happy birthday to the national parks by airing the show on the 100th anniversary of the creation of National Park Service, which takes care of some of the nation’s most dramatic and valuable wilderness. We’ll hear a little about that history and how the centennial is being celebrated during the show, but our main emphasis is on the parks themselves. LISTEN NOW
-
Despite the weak economy, National Parks in Alaska had a modest increase in visitors for 2011.
-
Ken Burns’ latest documentary is debuting SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27.This time the popular filmmaker takes a look at our national parks. And while millions of…