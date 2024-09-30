-
The state is joining a lawsuit challenging National Park Service authority to regulate navigable waters in Alaska. The Governor’s office has directed the Department of Law to join a suit filed by Anchorage resident John Sturgeon.
-
The National Park Service is out with a final plan for managing off road vehicle use on popular trails in Wrangell-Saint Elias National Park. The plan and environmental impact statement cover trails in the northern part of the park and preserve, along the Nabesna Road, east of Glennallen.
-
The conflict between the state and federal government over National Park Service law enforcement on the Yukon River dates back to a regulatory change in 1996. At a forum on jurisdiction over navigable waters, held in Fairbanks Monday, State Attorney General John Burns cited the policy change as the root of recent tensions between the state and the Park Service.
-
Tuesday, the National Park Service had to close the road to Exit Glacier outside of Seward because of flooding. Water is over the road and the gate will be shut until it is shallow enough to drive safely through again.
-
A bill before the U.S. House would strip away the National Park Service’s power to enforce regulations on the waters of the Yukon Charley Preserve in the Interior.
-
Arctic Scientist Under Investigation, Officials Hammer Out Details on U.S. Russia Polar Bear Treaty, UAF Researchers Unlocking Secret of Hibernation, Young Argues to Strip Park Service’s Power in Yukon Charley Preserve, and more...
-
A bill before the U.S. House would strip away the National Park Service’s power to enforce regulations on the waters of the Yukon Charley Preserve. Representative Don Young inserted language into an appropriations bill now being voted on in the House.
-
More than 4,300 lightning strikes in the northern half of Alaska caused a number of fires over the weekend.
-
Shell Oil Permits Opposed by 19 Environmental Groups, Fuel Barge Runs Aground Near Dillingham, Substance Abuse Program for Pregnant Women Celebrates 20th Anniversary, Lighting Strikes Ignite Over 30 Fires, and more...
-
The body of a missing climber has been found on Denali. Mountaineering rangers using a high-powered spotting scope located Juergen Kanzian's body yesterday.