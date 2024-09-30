Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
National Park

  • News
    Wrangell ATV Trails to Close
    Dan Bross
    The National Park Service is out with a final plan for managing off road vehicle use on popular trails in Wrangell-Saint Elias National Park. The plan and environmental impact statement cover trails in the northern part of the park and preserve, along the Nabesna Road, east of Glennallen.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: August 29, 2011
    Kristin Spack
    Journal Article Shows Grizzly Bears May Be Suffering Under Predator Control. Bethel Loses a Major Landmark. Petersburg Volunteers Free Whale from Fishing Gear. Delta Junction May Need a Hospital. FCC Chairman Visits Dillingham. Kodiak Honors Cannery Workers. The National Park Service Finalizes Plan for Off Road Vehicles in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park
  • News
    Eielson Visitor Center Shut Down Due to Broken Toilets
    Steve Heimel
    The problem isn't wild animals, it's plumbing. The toilets have to be fixed. Buses are dropping off hikers, but taking riders on to Wonder Lake, another 20 miles.