Natasha Von Imhoff

-
The Anchorage School Board unanimously approved a new contract for teachers on Monday night. The district saved money in two ways, by not providing benefits for some part-time teachers and by issuing bonuses that do not count toward benefits for other teachers instead of increasing their salaries.
-
The Anchorage Assembly approved a final redistricting plan last night (Tuesday 12/18) and rejected proposals that would have put propositions on the April 2nd ballot to create single member districts for the Anchorage Assembly and School Board. KSKA's Daysha Eaton has more.