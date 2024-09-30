-
This week on Addressing Alaskans hear from John P. Grotzinger, project scientist for the NASA Mars Science Laboratory rover “Curiosity” mission. Recorded on April 16, he gave the keynote address at the 2013 Undergraduate Research and Discovery Symposium at the University of Alaska Anchorage on "Why Curiosity? What Are We Discovering?"KSKA: Tuesday 5/7 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmListen Now
-
NASA may be shutting down its manned space flight program, but it’s increasing its presence in a place that’s almost as foreign to most humans – the Arctic. The agency is wrapping up its first oceanographic mission, ICESCAPE.
-
Parnell Vows to Veto Coastal Management Bill, Parnell Proposes to ‘Secure Alaska’s Future Initiative – Oil’, Estimate of Cook Inlet Natural Gas Reserves Increased by 10x, NASA Wraps Up ICESCAPE Mission, and more...
-
A University of Alaska Fairbanks scientist is helping shape our understanding of the formation of the solar system. Don Hampton, the optical science manager at Poker Flat Research Range is part of team analyzing images of a comet taken by a NASA spacecraft.
-
State Receives Record Number of Bids on Cook Inlet Lease Sale, Two Yakutat Men Drown After Boat Capsizes, Missing Musher’s Brother Speaks About Disappearance, Scientists Use Drones to Study Stellar Sea Lions, and more...