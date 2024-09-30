This week on Addressing Alaskans hear from John P. Grotzinger, project scientist for the NASA Mars Science Laboratory rover “Curiosity” mission. Recorded on April 16, he gave the keynote address at the 2013 Undergraduate Research and Discovery Symposium at the University of Alaska Anchorage on "Why Curiosity? What Are We Discovering?"KSKA: Tuesday 5/7 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmListen Now

