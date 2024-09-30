-
Federal Government Clears Redistricting Plan, BLM Cleans Up Two Legacy Wells in NPRA, Fairbanks Area Leaders Express Relief Over F-16 Decision, Historic Plane Wreck Identified, 2,700 Alaskans Due Health Insurance Rebates, Anchorage Innovator Develops Bus App, Congress Debates Mount McKinley Name Change, Workforce Program Celebrates Anniversary, Studying a Thriving Bird- The Rhino.
The National Park Service does not object to renaming the continent’s largest peak Mount Denali, though it’s stopping short of recommending the name…
Governor Sean Parnell’s pick for the Alaska Public Offices Commission pulled his name from consideration yesterday because of disparaging remarks he had previously made about Alaska Natives. Read More
Polar Bears Show Signs of Mysterious Illness. Oil Companies Criticize Senate's Tax Plan. Assembly Chair Refuses Call for Outside Election Investigator. Controversial Parnell APOC Appointee Withdraws Name. Report Reveals Oil Tanker Incident in Cook Inlet. Coast Guard Sinks Ghost Ship