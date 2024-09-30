Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
    Anchorage Community Theatre's 2017-2018 season
    Steven Hunt
    KSKA: Friday, June 2 at 2:45p.m. Every summer Stage Talk likes to highlight upcoming seasons and this week we begin by featuring Anchorage Community Theatre. Executive Director Sara Athans drops by to give us a report on last year's season as well as a preview into next year's.LISTEN HERE
  • Programs
    Midnight Sun presents "Baskerville, A Sherlock Holmes Mystery"
    Steven Hunt
    KSKA: July 15 at 2:45pm Midnight Sun Theatre teams up again this year with Anchorage Community Theatreto present a summer offering--this time it's Ken Ludwig's Baskerville, A Sherlock Holmes Mystery. Tune into Stage Talk this week to find out how five actors portray over 40 characters in this fast moving mystery/comedy. Baskerville performs at Anchorage Community Theatre July 8-30.LISTEN NOW
  • News
    Earliest Matanuska Valley Residents Shrouded in Mystery
    Ellen Lockyer
    Somewhere North of what is now Trapper Creek, an ancient hunting party stopped for lunch. That was about 8,000 years ago, according to carbon dating on some of the artifacts that have been located at the site by archaeologists. The dig has yielded rudimentary stone tools, but, as yet, little information about the mysterious people who stopped there.