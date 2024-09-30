-
On the next Outdoor Explorer, we'll meet an 11 year old girl and her mother who made a huge change in our city. When Anna Boltz was a toddler, her mother Leah realized that the city’s playgrounds, although meeting the law, were not truly accessible to a child like her who uses a wheelchair. Nine years later, Anchorage has a dozen inclusive playgrounds, with facilities that invite and engage people of every ability. We'll also hear about summer activities being hosted by the Anchorage Museum and about training to race in the Boston Marathon in a wheelchair.Thanks for listening!
One of Anchorage's favorite summer ventures is returning with Stories at the Cemetery (at Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery) July 12th at 6:00pm. Bruce Kelly, historian and actor, along with actor Gigi Lynch drop by Stage Talk this week to tell us who we'll "meet" this year.KSKA: Friday, July 3, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:
It's summer in Anchorage and that can mean only one thing--time to get out to the cemetery and meet some of Alaska's most famous and infamous folks as they rise from the grave to tell their stories. The creators of this very interesting event, Bruce Kelly, Audrey Weltman Kelly and Linda Benson come to Stage Talk to tell us all about this year's John Bagoy Memorial Cemetery Tour.KSKA: Friday, May 30, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:
The Alutiiq Museum is moving forward with a project that will help preserve indigenous knowledge of local food resources and integrate that information with modern preservation techniques. April Laktonen Councellor and Danielle Ringer both work at the museum and are involved with the Alutiiq Wild Foods project.
Employee of Native Corporation Subsidiary Indicted in Kick-back Scheme. Longtime State Employee in DC Resigns Over Partisanship. Murkowski Names New Fisheries Aide. Federal Workers in Alaska Face Uncertain Future. Officials Suggest Sinking Rat Infested Ship. State Settles Rural Education Case. Kodiak Schools Weigh In on NCLB Waivers. Alaska Organizations Win USDA Grants. Anchorage High School Grad Wins Physics Nobel. Juneau Couple Watch Meteor Show. Museum Preserves Knowledge on Local Foods. Correction on SOS story.