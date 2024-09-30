KSKA: Friday, November 4 at 2:45pm The University of Alaska Anchorage Department of Theatre and Dance brings to life a play about a lot of people getting killed in Agatha Christie's classic murder mystery, And Then There Were None. Now in their second (and last) week of performance, Director Dr. Brian Cook along with actors LisaMarie Castro and Isaac Kumpula drop by the studio this week to talk about the play as well as the educational benefits Ms. Castro has received by using the play as the focus of her senior project.LISTEN NOW

