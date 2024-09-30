-
KSKA: Friday, September 15 at 2:45pm Anchorage Community Theatre opens its 2017-'18 season with Silver Thaw a brand new murder mystery from Anchorage playwright Schatzie Shaefers. Shaefers, along with director Sarah Athans, drop by Stage Talk this week to give us some info about the play, how Shaefers came to write it and perhaps a few "red herrings" along the way. Silver Thaw performs at ACT September 15th-October 8th.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Friday, November 4 at 2:45pm The University of Alaska Anchorage Department of Theatre and Dance brings to life a play about a lot of people getting killed in Agatha Christie's classic murder mystery, And Then There Were None. Now in their second (and last) week of performance, Director Dr. Brian Cook along with actors LisaMarie Castro and Isaac Kumpula drop by the studio this week to talk about the play as well as the educational benefits Ms. Castro has received by using the play as the focus of her senior project.LISTEN NOW
KSKA: Friday, August 5 at 2:45pm Valley Performing Arts is kicking off it's forty-first season as it began it's first with Mary Chase's popular heart-warming play Harvey. But then they dive into a wide variety of dramas, comedies, murder mysteries, farces and musicals. Executive Director Garry Forrester drops by the studio this week to give us the run down on their exciting line-up for the coming season.LISTEN NOW
There's been a Murder on the Nile and no one's talking. Well, except for Todd Broste and Bethany Lawson, two actors from Valley Performing Arts production of the Agatha Christie murder mystery playing in Wasilla October 25th through November 10th. Listen this week on Stage Talk as they try not to give away too many clues as to who dun it.KSKA: Friday 10/11 at 2:45pmListen Now
Agatha Christie's murder mystery And Then There Were None opens Friday, September 20th at Anchorage Community Theatre and runs through October 20th. Director Kevin T. Bennett and actor David Eaton drop by Stage Talk to... uhm, NOT talk about who dun it.KSKA: Friday 9/20 at 2:45pmListen Now
Starting off with an Agatha Christie murder mystery and ending up with a romp on the links, Anchorage Community Theatreis bringing a plethora of pleasing plays this coming season. Executive Director Don Gomes and Scenic Designer Brian Saylor come by Stage Talk to clue us in.KSKA: Friday 8/2 at 2:45 pmListen Now