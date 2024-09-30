-
KSKA: Friday, October 20 at 2:45pm Valley Performing Arts of Wasilla has some skeletons in the closet and they're not afraid of hauling them out and putting them on the stage as they present the ghoulish comedy Arsenic and Old Lace by Joseph Kesselring. VPA favorite Todd Broste who plays the "evil" Jonathan Brewster and director Stephen O'Brien drop by Stage Talk this week to chat about murderous spinster aunts, an uncle who thinks he's Teddy Roosevelt and a terrified nephew who wants more than anything to just marry his sweetheart and live a normal life amid all the chaos. Arsenic and Old Lace performs October 20-November 5th.LISTEN NOW
-
KSKA: Friday, April 29 at 2:45pm Anchorage Community Theatre is currently presenting the thriller Deathtrap by Ira Levin and like with all thrillers, it's hard to talk about without giving away too much. But David Eaton (Sydney Bruhl), Julie Anderson (Myra Bruhl) and Jordan Knudsen (Helga) manage to keep the conversation very much alive this week as they come by Stage Talk. Deathtrap performs Thursdays through Sundays through May 15th.DOWNLOAD AUDIO
-
A Fairbanks judge has sentenced Jeffrey Hout of Bethel and Harry Williams of Kwethluk to life in prison in the beating death of Benjamin Kaiser of Hooper Bay back in 2010.
-
The Army is investigating the death of a Ft. Wainwright based soldier, trying to determine if it was murder or suicide.
-
Jeffrey Hout, age 47 of Bethel, and Harry Williams, age 33 of Kwethluk, were found guilty of second degree murder of 19-year-old Benjamin Kaiser of Hooper Bay. The jury turned in their verdicts this (Thursday) morning. The jury also found both men guilty of kidnapping.
-
Bethel Jury Finds Defendents Guilty in Torture Murder Trial, No Bond for Three Men Accused in Bribery Scandal, Few Studies Track PFD Impact, Dividend Checks Pay for Fuel in Rural Alaska, Orcas Caught Miles Upriver from Dillingham, Plastic Bag Fight Isn't Over, One Newspaper will serve Bristol Bay and Dutch Harbor, Conoco May Get Access to NPRA, BC Coal Mine Plan Irks Ketchikan Residents, Dive Fisheries see High Prices.
-
The fate of two men accused of torturing and beating a man to death now rests in the hands of a jury. Jeff Hout of Bethel and Harry Williams of Kwethluk are facing first degree murder charges at the Bethel Courthouse for the killing of 19 year old Benjamin Kaiser of Hooper Bay last October.
-
Palin Won't Run for President, Congress Considers Hearings on EyakTek Investigation, Jury Deliberates Bethel Murder Case, Poll Finds Support for Mid Level Dental Providers, Statewide Election Results, Fairbanks Voters Reject Air Quality Proposition, Crab Fleet Won't Have as Much to Catch This Year, Biomass Heat Catches on in Southeast, Video Contest Highlights Bristol Bay.
-
One of the highest profile murder cases in Bethel history is headed to trial soon. Last October, 19-year-old Benjamin Kaiser of Hooper Bay was murdered in a Bethel shop in what seasoned officers called the most brutal killing they have investigated.
-
Pollock Fleet Asks, "Where Are The Fish?" Bethel Murder Trial Proceedings Off to a Rocky Start. Fire Claims Dot Lake Utility Building. Secretary Sebelius Visits the Alaska Native Health Center. Ester Residents Raise Money for a Library. Chum Run is Strong on the Yukon. Southeast's Pink Salmon Fleet Logs Record Year. Federal Government offers Help for Alaskan's Facing Foreclosure. NANA Opens New Hotel in Kotzebue