Municipality of Anchorage

KSKA: Tuesday, March, 20 2018, at 2:00 p.m. On the program this week we’ll be hearing the 2018 Mayoral Race Candidate Forum. 8 of the 9 candidates wishing to be mayor of the Anchorage Municipality were in attendance. You’ll hear their answers to some questions about many of Anchorage’s upcoming ballot proposals, as well as questions from each other.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Wednesday. June 7, 2017, @ 2 pm and 8 pm. If you could sit down and talk to Mayor Ethan Berkowitz, what's the question or opinion you'd most like to share? That's what Hometown Alaska offers you this week. Join us, and bring your questions and comments for the Mayor.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Wednesday, April 5, 2 pm and 8 pm After just one three-year term, Bill Evans declined to run again for the Anchorage Assembly. What is that form of public service like? What lessons did he learn? Were there disappointments? Surprises? Would he recommend it to another citizen?LISTEN NOW
Several inches of fresh snow coat Anchorage roadways and that's causing problems for drivers.Download Audio
It costs more than $1,000 per month to rent a one bedroom apartment in Anchorage according to the most recent rental survey by the Alaska Housing Finance Corporation. That number has convinced the city to make affordable housing the main priority in its 2014 Housing and Development Plan. That means money that used to go to social services agencies that serve the poor and homeless will be redirected to projects to help lower rental prices in the city. Download Audio
This week social service providers held a town hall at Beans Cafe to discuss winter safety with Anchorage's homeless community. Keeping warm and safe outdoors is more important this winter than ever because the city's homeless shelter is going back to a rule that kicks people out if they're not making progress toward finding permanent housing. Download Audio
A 38-unit apartment complex burned down in the Anchorage neighborhood of Mountain View last month, leaving dozens of people homeless. So far this year, there have been 20 fire calls to multifamily dwellings where the fire spread beyond the room where it started and at least five of them did major damage. All the fires burned older buildings that don't have to meet modern fire code standards.Download Audio
There's been another twist in the saga of Anchorage's controversial labor law. Download Audio
Anchorage's Rabbit Creek flooded this morning. Water flowed over a bridge and downed logs caused excess water to spill onto lawns and yards. The water caused major damage to a road and a bridge in the area. Listen Now
The city of Anchorage has rejected a second version of an application to hold a referendum to repeal a new ordinance that limits unions. And it looks like whether the referendum goes forward will be decided in court.Download Audio