At 9 p.m. with only 10,606 votes counted, Forrest Dunbar had 3,701 votes, followed by former Air Force pilot Dave Bronson with 3,116 votes
KSKA: Tuesday, March, 20 2018, at 2:00 p.m. On the program this week we’ll be hearing the 2018 Mayoral Race Candidate Forum. 8 of the 9 candidates wishing to be mayor of the Anchorage Municipality were in attendance. You’ll hear their answers to some questions about many of Anchorage’s upcoming ballot proposals, as well as questions from each other.LISTEN HERE
Highlights from the Assembly Running Program featuring candidates vying for seat F.
The 2015 Anchorage Mayoral Runoff program airs on Wednesday, April 29, at 7 p.m. on KAKM and KSKA. The race for Anchorage's next mayor has come down to Amy Demboski and Ethan Berkowitz. Tune in to watch the two candidates discuss major issues facing the city and what they plan to do if elected.
The Anchorage Assembly has voted to move municipal elections from Spring to Fall. Proponents argued it would increase voter turnout, which has been low. Critics say local issues will be lost amongst state and national ones.
A complaint was filed today (Tues. 2/18) with the Alaska Public Offices Commission against Anchorage Assembly candidate Mao Tosi. The complaint alleges Tosi's campaign for an East Anchorage Assembly seat violates Alaska's campaign laws on 15 counts.