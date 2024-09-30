-
Municipal Leaders are reacting to a report by the Election Commission on the April 3rd Election. The Commission presented the report at a public meeting late Wednesday. It was critical of the clerk's role in the election, but said it should be certified. KSKA's Daysha Eaton has more.
-
The Anchorage Election Commission just released their report on the April 3rd Municipal election. They are asking the Assembly to adopt their report and certify the election. But they did find some problems and made several recommendations. KSKA's Daysha Eaton explains.
-
As of noon on April 10, the ACLU of Alaska says more than 150 voters had called or emailed them to report disenfranchisement during last week’s municipal election in Anchorage. They say the voters that contacted them represent at least 54 separate polling places where they encountered problems. The ACLU is presenting affidavits from the disenfranchised voters to the Anchorage Assembly, and pressing for an independent investigation.
-
The Anchorage city clerks office is calling the voter turn out in yesterday's election "unprecedented." The office is investigating the election, working today to figure out which voting precincts ran out of ballots. Read More
-
It's election season in Anchorage and you can't drive around the city without seeing signs for incumbent Mayor Dan Sullivan and challenger Paul Honeman.…
-
Four of six mayoral candidates joined host Michael Carey and panelists Grace Jang, KTVA and Daysha Eaton KSKA for Running 2012 in the KAKM studios on March 29. Watch the first hour of the program with candidates Dan Sullivan and Paul Honeman here. Bob Lupo and Phil Isley presented in second video.
-
This week on Addressing Alaskans, listen to the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce debate with Anchorage School Board candidates, Kathleen Plunkett and David Nees(Seat E) ,Tam Agosti-Gisler (Seat F), Natasha Von Imhof and Starr Marsett (Seat G). Candidates discussed early childhood education, school bond propositions, Everyday Math, budget cuts, skilled trade education and past experience in the Anchorage School District at the Dena'ina Center on March 19.KSKA: Thursday 3/29 at 2:00 pm
-
Palin Decides Against Presidential Run, Municipal Election Results and Mayor Dan Sullivan's Proposed BudgetStories up for discussion this week are: Palin not running for president; Municipal elections results outside Anchorage; Anchorage Mayor Dan Sullivan's proposed budget for 2012; Alaska's oil and has tax report to legislature, soaring prison costs, State settles suit over rural schools, Alaska Native Corporation EyakTek corruption scheme, and John Katz steps down as head of the Governor's office in Washington.KSKA: Friday 10/7 at 2:00 pm & Sat 10/8 at 6:00 pmKAKM: Friday 10/7 at 7:30 pm & Sat 10/8 at 5:00 pm
-
Elections were held in municipalities across the state yesterday except for Anchorage.
-
With the exception of Anchorage, it was municipal election day Tuesday across Alaska. One high profile race was for the North Slope Borough mayor.