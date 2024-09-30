As of noon on April 10, the ACLU of Alaska says more than 150 voters had called or emailed them to report disenfranchisement during last week’s municipal election in Anchorage. They say the voters that contacted them represent at least 54 separate polling places where they encountered problems. The ACLU is presenting affidavits from the disenfranchised voters to the Anchorage Assembly, and pressing for an independent investigation.

