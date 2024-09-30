-
Playwright, actor and director Austin Pendelton's play Orson's Shadow, a fictional exploration of a 1960 rehearsal with some of the most famous theatre luminaries of the time is the latest offering by Cyrano's Theatre Company. The "Orson" of the title refers to "Orson Wells", director and actor of such works as Citizen Kane and War of the Worlds. Other famous characters include Laurence Olivier, Vivien Leigh, Joan Plowright and Kenneth Tynan. David Haynes, who plays the title character along with Stefani Suydam (Vivien Leigh) and director Dave Dahl drop by Stage Talk this week to chat about how the play has been going. Orson's Shadow is currently performing at Cyrano's and continues its run until April 1st.LISTEN HEREKSKA: Friday, March 23 at 2:45pm
Jon Robin Baitz's finalist for the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for Drama Other Desert Cities is currently playing at Cyrano's Theatre Company and Director Shelly Wozniak and actor Gigi Lynch drop by Stage Talk this week to clue us in to how it's been going. Other Desert Cities continues through Nov. 15.KSKA: Friday, Oct. 30, at 2:45 p.m.Listen Now:
This year, Hollywood film studios sent crews to Alaska to shoot scenes for the movies, “On Frozen Ground” and “Big Miracle.”
The legislature came up with an incentive program to bring filmmakers North to make their next Blockbuster. What has that money bought us? What has it meant to Alaskans with and without film connections? How does the average Alaskan become a carpenter or an extra? KSKA: Wednesday 9/21 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm