Chad Carpenter, creator of the world famous Tundra comic strip, is foraying into his second adventure into the world of film as writer and producer ofSudsy Slim Rides Again. (His first film was Moose the Movie.) Carpenter, who says of Sudsy, "it's a film about Alaskans made in Alaska by Alaskans" drops by Stage Talk this week to talk about the film, Tundra, and how he has manged to balance both worlds.Sudsy Slim Rides Again opens in the Valley Cinema in Wasilla April 20 with four shows a day until the cows come home.KSKA: Friday, April 20 at 2:45pmThanks for listening!
Most people remember the Disney film Mary Poppins but now there is a live-stage version spearheaded by a collaboration between Disney and Cameron Mackintosh and Valley Performing Arts is presenting it in the Glenn Massay Theatre on the campus of Mat-Su College March 30th through April 22. Executive Director for VPA Garry Forrester drops by Stage Talk this week to describe how ambitious and rewarding this project is.KSKA: Friday, March 30 at 2:45pmThanks for listening!
TBA Theatre is presenting the stage version (complete with songs from the MGM Movie) of L. Frank Baum's classic tale of Dorothy, The Scarecrow, The Tin Man, The Cowardly Lion and of course all those Munchkins in The Wizard of Oz opening Friday, March 25th and running through April 3rd at the Wendy Williamson Auditorium on the campus of UAA. Join director Megan Bladow, "Wicked Witch of the West" Heather Sawyer and "Cowardly Lion" Isaac Kumpala this week on Stage Talk to hear all about it.KSKA: Friday, March 25 at 2:45pmDOWNLOAD AUDIO