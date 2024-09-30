Mountaineer

After becoming the first person to summit and ski down all Seven Summits, Kit DesLauriers headed to Alaska's Arctic Refuge to hike and ski the highest peaks of the Brooks Range. If she could repeat any of her most noteworthy adventures, which one would it be? Alaska's Arctic Refuge. "It was the wildest deepest most complete silence I have ever felt" she told people at the Anchorage Museum.KSKA: Thursday 6/21 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

