-
The terror of being attacked by a bear is a nightmare for many outdoors people, and a lot of time is spent worrying and planning for it. We’ll put wildlife hazards in context. What should you know to be safe, how can you improve your chances, and why aren’t you thinking about all the other things that could get you, and that are a lot more common. Join us for an opinionated discussion.KSKA: Thursday, May 1, at 2:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.Listen now:
-
Do moose hate Irish Spring soap? Do mice hate peppermint? We'll talk remedies to unwanted moose and mice visitors on the next Hometown Alaska. Email your tips to hometown@alaskapublic.org, and tune in for some you've never heard of before!KSKA: Wednesday, 11/20 at 2:00 pm and 9:00 pmListen Now
-
Moose will benefit from the massive wildfires that burned south of Fairbanks this summer. Three large wildfires burned in excess of 700,000 acres,…
-
Individual news stories are posted in the Alaska News category and you can subscribe to APRN’s news feeds via email, podcast and RSS.Download Audio…