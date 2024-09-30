-
KSKA: Friday, January 20 at 2:45pm. Two people whose focus on life is through money meet. What is real and what is not? What is intangible and what has actual value? Cyrano's Theatre Company's Resident Playwright Dick Reichman's Money, which addresses many of these topics, comes back to Cyrano's in collaboration with RKP Productions to run January 20 through February 12. David Haynes and Becca Mahar drop by Stage Talk this week to talk about their characters, the play and the 25th anniversary of Cyrano's.LISTEN NOW
Does money flow through your fingers at an alarming rate? Do you understand how credit cards work? Do you buy things you really can't afford? Studies show young people are at increasing risk because they don't understand money at a time when they'll be called upon to manage their own financial resources well. Get advice and tips from the experts on the next Hometown Alaska with host Kathleen McCoy and some money-savvy guests. KSKA: Wednesday 9/25, at 2:00 pm (LIVE) and 9:00 pmListen Now
As the deadline approaches to apply for your permanent fund dividend, scholars around the world are examining our unusual institution for a model they can use in the middle east, Russia, or anywhere resource wealth is found. This week onHometown, Alaska host Charles Wohlforth and his guests talk about this amazing Alaskan invention, the permanent fund, and why it is attracting admirers you might not expect, for reasons we rarely consider.KSKA: Wednesday 3/7 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmRead More...
Alaska is one of 23 states to share $296.5 million in federal payments for encouraging low-income families to enroll their children in public health programs.
Haida Energy is starting to build Prince of Wales Island's next hydropower plant. But as CoastAlaska's Ed Schoenfeld reports, the Southeast Alaska project needs more funding.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is giving $200,000 in grant money to an organization that will help farmers in rural Alaska.
Alaska’s congressional delegation annual financial disclosure forms were made public Wednesday.