Missing Person

The search for Wallace Dunn, 81, of Anchorage has been expanded north after a tip indicated that he might have been near the Montana Creek Campground on July 13.Download Audio
A man missing off the Parks Highway north of Healy has been found dead, the victim of apparent suicide.
Congress Still Has No Deal for National Debt, Partial FAA Shutdown Imminent; Anchorage Mayor Proposes Limiting Downtown Sidewalk Sitting; EPA Releases Two Draft Permits for Offshore Projects; Missing Railroad Employee’s Body Found Near Healy; and more...
The body of a missing Wasilla man was found in a clearing in the brush in the Petersville Road area Wednesday.
Melanie Gould's brother is speaking out about the effort to find his sister earlier this month. Gould was found alive and unharmed June 11 after a ten-day search along the Denali highway. Since then, Gould's brother has been busy taking care of her.
State Receives Record Number of Bids on Cook Inlet Lease Sale, Two Yakutat Men Drown After Boat Capsizes, Missing Musher’s Brother Speaks About Disappearance, Scientists Use Drones to Study Stellar Sea Lions, and more...
The search for a missing Talkeetna woman intensified today. Alaska State Troopers ramped up their resources and are searching the area about 18 miles east of Talkeetna to look for any sign of Melanie Gould.
Fishery Safety Experts Unhappy with Program Cancellation, Update on Missing Talkeetna Woman, Teenage Girls Survive Drowning Accident on Tustumena Lake, Officials Investigate Marine Mammal Deaths Near Skagway, and more...
More than 3 dozen people gathered near the Talkeetna fire station this afternoon to meet with a state trooper and discuss the disappearance of their friend and neighbor, well-known musher Melanie Gould, who was last seen in Talkeetna at her job Monday evening.
Fuel Prices to Rise in Bethel, Lawmakers Scramble as Coastal Management Program Begins Shutdown, Washington DC Turns Attention to Alaska’s Other Minerals, an Iditarod Veteran Missing in Talkeetna, and more...