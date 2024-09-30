Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
mining

  • Coryn Nicoli runs through her backyard in Red Devil, Alaska on August 16, 2019. Nicoli lives with her parents in Red Devil but when she starts school, she will either have to be home-schooled or leave the village since there is not a school in Red Devil. (Katie Basile/KYUK)
    News
    How do you rebuild a dying town in remote Alaska? Ask the 20 residents of Red Devil
    Krysti Shallenberger
    This is the third of a three-part series reported from a village of 20 people on the Upper Kuskokwim River that stands to gain the most from the proposed Donlin Mine. Red Devil was built by mining almost 100 years ago, and now carries a toxic legacy of mine pollution. But to its residents, the Donlin Gold mine represents hope. Like so many communities in Alaska, resource extraction is at once a lifeline and a risk.
  • Leann Morgan cuts a Northern pike in Red Devil, Alaska on August 16, 2019. Residents of Red Devil are warned to limit how much they eat of large, predatory fish like Northern pike because of high mercury levels but Leann and her father Joe Morgan depend on subsistence-caught foods and plan to dry and eat the pike they caught. (Photo by Katie Basile/KYUK)
    In Red Devil, an old mine's pollution is not enough to doubt Donlin’s promise
    Krysti Shallenberger
    This is part two of a three-part series reported from a village of 20 people on the Upper Kuskokwim River that stands to gain the most from the proposed Donlin Mine. Red Devil was built by mining almost 100 years ago, and now carries a toxic legacy of mine pollution. But to its residents, the Donlin Gold mine represents hope. Like so many communities in Alaska, resource extraction is at once a lifeline and a risk.
  • Rebecca Wilmarth and her daughter wait for a plane to arrive on the Red Devil runway on August 17, 2019. Maintaining the runway and working as an agent for local airlines are two of the only jobs in Red Devil and Wilmarth’s family manages both of those contracts. (Photo by Katie Basile/KYUK)
    News
    This old Alaska mining town is almost a ghost town. It has everything to gain from Donlin Mine.
    Krysti Shallenberger
    This is part one of a three-part series reported from a village of 20 people on the Upper Kuskokwim River that stands to gain the most from the proposed Donlin Mine. Red Devil was built by mining almost 100 years ago, and now carries a toxic legacy of mine pollution. But to its residents, the Donlin Gold mine represents hope. Like so many communities in Alaska, resource extraction is at once a lifeline and a risk.
  • News
    EPA Moves to Protect Bristol Bay from Pebble Mine
    Daysha Eaton
    The Environmental Protection Agency today announced that they are using section 404 C of the Clean Water Act to halt development of the Pebble Mine in Southwest Alaska.
  • News
    Coal and Your Health
    Kristin Spack
    Alaska contains about half of the coal reserves in the United States and development proposals are increasing. No matter if you live nearby a mine or a train transporting coal simply travels through your town, pollutants are released throughout the mining process. Hosted by Alaska Community Action on Toxics, listen to neurologist Dr. Lockwood's talk on "Coal and Your Health" this week on Addressing Alaskans.KSKA: Thursday 3/15 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmRead More...
  • News
    BC Gold Mine Plan Irks Ketchikan Residents
    A Canadian mining company is hoping to launch a major gold mine near the headwaters of a tributary of the Unuk River, which flows into Behm Canal near Ketchikan. Toronto-based Seabridge Gold says the KSM deposit is one of the largest in the world, second only to the proposed Pebble Mine in Western Alaska.
  • News
    Section of Kensington Mine Remains Closed After Accident
    Rosemarie Alexander
    Memorial services for a Juneau man killed last week in an underground accident at Kensington Gold Mine are Tuesday at 3:00pm at the Juneau Christian Center. 30-year-old Joe Tagaban died Wednesday while working at the 1,260-foot level underground.
  • News
    Mining Company Finds Promising Deposits Near Tok
    Tim Ellis
    Officials with a Canadian-based mining company say they’ve found promising ore deposits near Tok.
  • News
    Miner Dies in Kensington Gold Mine Accident
    Rosemarie Alexander
    A miner has been killed in an underground accident at the Kensington Gold Mine. Coeur Alaska is withholding the victim’s name at this time.
  • Photos by Lori Townsend, APRN - Anchorage
    News
    Home Owners Voice Concerns Over Usibelli Mining Project
    Ellen Lockyer
    The contentious issue of coal development held the floor at a packed Matanuska Susitna Borough Assembly meeting in Palmer Tuesday night. Home owners in the vicinity of a proposed Usibelli mining project were not shy about airing their views before the panel.
