This is the third of a three-part series reported from a village of 20 people on the Upper Kuskokwim River that stands to gain the most from the proposed Donlin Mine. Red Devil was built by mining almost 100 years ago, and now carries a toxic legacy of mine pollution. But to its residents, the Donlin Gold mine represents hope. Like so many communities in Alaska, resource extraction is at once a lifeline and a risk.
The Environmental Protection Agency today announced that they are using section 404 C of the Clean Water Act to halt development of the Pebble Mine in Southwest Alaska.
Alaska contains about half of the coal reserves in the United States and development proposals are increasing. No matter if you live nearby a mine or a train transporting coal simply travels through your town, pollutants are released throughout the mining process. Hosted by Alaska Community Action on Toxics, listen to neurologist Dr. Lockwood's talk on "Coal and Your Health" this week on Addressing Alaskans.KSKA: Thursday 3/15 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmRead More...
A Canadian mining company is hoping to launch a major gold mine near the headwaters of a tributary of the Unuk River, which flows into Behm Canal near Ketchikan. Toronto-based Seabridge Gold says the KSM deposit is one of the largest in the world, second only to the proposed Pebble Mine in Western Alaska.
Memorial services for a Juneau man killed last week in an underground accident at Kensington Gold Mine are Tuesday at 3:00pm at the Juneau Christian Center. 30-year-old Joe Tagaban died Wednesday while working at the 1,260-foot level underground.
Officials with a Canadian-based mining company say they’ve found promising ore deposits near Tok.
A miner has been killed in an underground accident at the Kensington Gold Mine. Coeur Alaska is withholding the victim’s name at this time.
The contentious issue of coal development held the floor at a packed Matanuska Susitna Borough Assembly meeting in Palmer Tuesday night. Home owners in the vicinity of a proposed Usibelli mining project were not shy about airing their views before the panel.