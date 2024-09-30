-
The Matanuska Susitna Borough has voted down a resolution aimed at expanding a state health assessment regarding coal development in the Palmer area. Read More...
Alaska contains about half of the coal reserves in the United States and development proposals are increasing. No matter if you live nearby a mine or a train transporting coal simply travels through your town, pollutants are released throughout the mining process. Hosted by Alaska Community Action on Toxics, listen to neurologist Dr. Lockwood's talk on "Coal and Your Health" this week on Addressing Alaskans.KSKA: Thursday 3/15 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmRead More...
The top stories of the week are: the announcement of the PFD; the North Slope Borough is selecting a new mayor; towing and impounding in Anchorage; wilderness designation within ANWR; “Rogue;” Pebble opposition finds religion; Anchorage’s homeless survey; Kohring and Kott retrials.
An Australian Company wants to explore deep coal resources in Alaska. As KUAC’s Dan Bross reports, the proposal is aimed at coal too far underground to mine.
Memorial services for a Juneau man killed last week in an underground accident at Kensington Gold Mine are Tuesday at 3:00pm at the Juneau Christian Center. 30-year-old Joe Tagaban died Wednesday while working at the 1,260-foot level underground.
The price to build the proposed Donlin Gold Mine has shot up by billions of dollars. That’s according to one of the major developers. NovaGold Resources released a new construction estimate for the remote mine site that puts the figure at $7 billion.
A miner has been killed in an underground accident at the Kensington Gold Mine. Coeur Alaska is withholding the victim’s name at this time.
The contentious issue of coal development held the floor at a packed Matanuska Susitna Borough Assembly meeting in Palmer Tuesday night. Home owners in the vicinity of a proposed Usibelli mining project were not shy about airing their views before the panel.
The latest numbers show promise for a proposed major gold mine at Livengood. The Canadian company International Tower Hill is in the early stages of studying the open pit mine, but a Preliminary Economic Assessment was issued late last month.
With rare earth prices skyrocketing, a Canadian company has rolled out an aggressive schedule to begin mining the coveted minerals on Prince of Wales Island within four years.