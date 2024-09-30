KSKA: Friday, January 13 at 2:45pm The Anchorage Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Conductor/Maestro Randy Fleischer, brings back its annual collaboration between music and film as it performs the original soundtracks to two of Charlie Chaplin's more popular films, The Kidand The Idle Class while the films are shown. Fleischer and Education Coordinator Susan Windgrove-Reed come by Stage Talk today to give some background on Chaplin and how Fleischer works to combine the music with the films during the showings. Both films, along with the Anchorage Symphony Orchestra perform Saturday at 8pm in the Atwood Concert Hall.LISTEN NOW

Listen