As the Arctic warms, it increasingly has the potential to become an arena where world powers compete for dominance. While Russia and China are beefing up their Arctic presence, the Pentagon has been slow to make the Arctic a priority. Alaska Public Media’s Liz Ruskin reports that may be changing.
NOME - Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, head of the Alaska National Guard, is on a mission to hire new Guard members in Nome and other rural communities. The…
The Alaska National Guard hosted the annual Veterans Day ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Nov. 11, 2019.
This special, narrated by Emmy Award winner Gary Sinise, Navy Seals – Their Untold Story recounts the ticking-clock missions of the “Commandoes of the Deep” through firsthand accounts — including that of a D-Day demolition team member — and through never-before-seen footage, home movies and personal mementoes.
A wildfire burning on military land south of Fairbanks has grown to 42,000 acres, and smoke continues to cause hazy conditions. The Dry Creek Fire is growing because of shifting winds. The fire was more than 28,000 acres on Thursday, and spread 14,000 acres throughout the day.
A 22-year-old former soldier convicted of killing his wife and infant daughter will serve 80 years in prison.
A pair of recent Sitka High graduates had an unexpected meeting last week – in a combat hospital in Kandahar, Afghanistan.
Alaska Senator Mark Begich says his confidence in the possible success of the war in Afghanistan is higher after a brief, intense trip to the country. He spoke with reporters Monday after returning.
Eight Ft. Wainwright based soldiers are charged in connection with the death of a fellow Stryker Brigade member.
The investigating officer for a hearing into last year's fatal Coast Guard helicopter crash off the coast of Washington State says he'll consider an additional charge of dereliction of duty against the crash's sole survivor, Lieutenant Lance Leone.