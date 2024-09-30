Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Middle East

  • Addressing Alaskans
    The Middle East and the Trump administration
    Eric Bork
    KSKA Tuesday, Dec. 5 2017, at 2:00 p.m. This week we’re hearing in-depth opinions on the Trump administration and its relationship with the middle east. Greg Roman, CEO of the Middle East Forum, discusses the U.S.’s current relationship with middle eastern countries and how decisions made now can have lasting effects for international relations going forward.LISTEN HERE
  • Addressing Alaskans
    The Unraveling: High Hopes and Missed Opportunities in Iraq
    Eric Bork
    KSKA: Tuesday, November 07, at 2:00 p.m. This week we’re taking a look back at mistakes made in Iraq from an insider’s perspective. Emma Sky, author of “The Unraveling:High Hopes and Missed Opportunities,” and Director of the World Fellows Program at Yale University, discusses how both internal and external political forces caused the mission in Iraq to fail and created lasting instability in the whole region. LISTEN HERE
  • News
    Outside Forces Present Challenges For Alaska Economy
    Casey Kelly
    Outside forces – like the European debt crisis and turmoil in the Middle East – present both challenges and potential for Alaska’s economy.
  • News
    Congressman Young Says War in Afghanistan Can't Be Won
    Dan Bross
    Today marks the 10th anniversary of the start of the war in Afghanistan, a mission that has cost nearly 18 hundred American lives, and many struggle to justify. Alaska Congressman Don Young has always opposed the war, he says America cannot win.
  • News
    The Arab Spring and Social Media
    Kristin Spack
    This week on Addressing Alaskans, Dr. Pablo Blesa from Catholic University in Murcia, Spain examines the role of education, communication and social media in the Middle East beginning with Tunisia Revolution in December 2010. How has access to education and internet or lack thereof impacted Arab economies and government?KSKA: Thursday 9/29 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
  • News
    Obama’s Oil Release Dismays Alaska’s Congressional Delegation
    Libby Casey
    Alaska’s Congressional Delegation is unilaterally dismayed at President Obama’s decision Thursday to tap into the nation’s emergency oil reserves.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: June 23, 2011
    Josh Edge
    Obama’s Oil Release Dismays Alaska’s Congressional Delegation, Troop Draw-Down Concerns Alaska’s Congressional Delegation, Draft Legislation Being Written to Extend Coastal Management Program, Complaint Filed Against Unalaska for Violating Clean Water Act, and more...
  • News
    Obama Releases Oil Due to Supply Disruptions
    Steve Heimel
    Thursday morning, the Obama Administration announced it was releasing 30 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, and the price of crude on the futures market went down $5 a barrel.