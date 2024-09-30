Middle East

KSKA: Tuesday, November 07, at 2:00 p.m. This week we’re taking a look back at mistakes made in Iraq from an insider’s perspective. Emma Sky, author of “The Unraveling:High Hopes and Missed Opportunities,” and Director of the World Fellows Program at Yale University, discusses how both internal and external political forces caused the mission in Iraq to fail and created lasting instability in the whole region. LISTEN HERE

Listen