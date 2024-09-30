-
KSKA Tuesday, Dec. 5 2017, at 2:00 p.m. This week we’re hearing in-depth opinions on the Trump administration and its relationship with the middle east. Greg Roman, CEO of the Middle East Forum, discusses the U.S.’s current relationship with middle eastern countries and how decisions made now can have lasting effects for international relations going forward.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Tuesday, November 07, at 2:00 p.m. This week we’re taking a look back at mistakes made in Iraq from an insider’s perspective. Emma Sky, author of “The Unraveling:High Hopes and Missed Opportunities,” and Director of the World Fellows Program at Yale University, discusses how both internal and external political forces caused the mission in Iraq to fail and created lasting instability in the whole region. LISTEN HERE
Outside forces – like the European debt crisis and turmoil in the Middle East – present both challenges and potential for Alaska’s economy.
Today marks the 10th anniversary of the start of the war in Afghanistan, a mission that has cost nearly 18 hundred American lives, and many struggle to justify. Alaska Congressman Don Young has always opposed the war, he says America cannot win.
This week on Addressing Alaskans, Dr. Pablo Blesa from Catholic University in Murcia, Spain examines the role of education, communication and social media in the Middle East beginning with Tunisia Revolution in December 2010. How has access to education and internet or lack thereof impacted Arab economies and government?KSKA: Thursday 9/29 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Alaska’s Congressional Delegation is unilaterally dismayed at President Obama’s decision Thursday to tap into the nation’s emergency oil reserves.
Thursday morning, the Obama Administration announced it was releasing 30 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, and the price of crude on the futures market went down $5 a barrel.