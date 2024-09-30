-
Coming up this week more money from the feds for fishery stock assessment is in the pipeline, Metlakatla's salmon fishery gets certified by the MSC, and NOAA Fisheries wants to hear your voice. All that, and studying how permits get dispersed among the fleet.
-
Metlakatla’s fisheries have been certified as sustainable by the Marine Stewardship Council. That should help the southern Southeast community maintain salmon sales overseas. Officials say it’s the first tribal fishery to earn the certification.
-
And now it’s time for our weekly trip around the state in the segment we call 300 villages. First we’ll head to the Northwest community of Wales, on the Bering Strait, and then to Metlakatla, south of Ketchikan.
-
Scientists Says Ketchikan Facing 'Massive' PSP Event, Critics Label Redistricting Plan ‘Flawed’, Special Session Cost Alaska At Least $960,018, Hastings Fire Expected to Increase, and more...
-
Some of the highest concentrations of paralytic shellfish toxins ever recorded have been found in recent scientific samples collected around Ketchikan. The findings come as state health officials investigate a recent spike in probable paralytic shellfish poisoning cases in Metlakatla.