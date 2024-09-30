-
KSKA: Friday, May 26 at 2:45pmOf the three elements that go into making performing arts what it is, one is the space in which both performers and audience share. It is that place where we, as a community, come to share common experiences. Seventy years ago, Cap Lathrop created such a space in the 4th Avenue Theatre. This weekend, a 70th Anniversary Celebration is occurring to commemorate that founding and on today's Stage Talk Sandy Harper and Ron Holmstrom gather to share stories about the theatre and to let us in on some of the goings on of the celebration. The Celebration will happen May 27-29 on 4th Avenue, the Performing Arts Center and the Anchorage Museum.LISTEN HERE
With the nation's birthday coming up this week, thoughts are turning to those who helped to keep this country free. A replica of the Vietnam Veterans' Memorial Wall has toured the state the last few weeks, and made a stop in Anchorage over the weekend.
Three Ft. Wainwright-based soldiers, killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan last month, were memorialized at an on-post ceremony yesterday.
Fuel Prices to Rise in Bethel, Lawmakers Scramble as Coastal Management Program Begins Shutdown, Washington DC Turns Attention to Alaska’s Other Minerals, an Iditarod Veteran Missing in Talkeetna, and more...
The US Senate wrapped up work today and officially started the August recess. And a memorial service for Lu Young will be held on Aug. 18 at the Anchorage…