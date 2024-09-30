Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
    The space is the place--4th Avenue Theatre
    Steven Hunt
    KSKA: Friday, May 26 at 2:45pmOf the three elements that go into making performing arts what it is, one is the space in which both performers and audience share. It is that place where we, as a community, come to share common experiences. Seventy years ago, Cap Lathrop created such a space in the 4th Avenue Theatre. This weekend, a 70th Anniversary Celebration is occurring to commemorate that founding and on today's Stage Talk Sandy Harper and Ron Holmstrom gather to share stories about the theatre and to let us in on some of the goings on of the celebration. The Celebration will happen May 27-29 on 4th Avenue, the Performing Arts Center and the Anchorage Museum.LISTEN HERE
    News
    Vietnam Vets' Wall Stirs Emotions
    Ellen Lockyer
    With the nation's birthday coming up this week, thoughts are turning to those who helped to keep this country free. A replica of the Vietnam Veterans' Memorial Wall has toured the state the last few weeks, and made a stop in Anchorage over the weekend.
  • News
    Memorial in Fairbanks for Fort Wainwright Soldiers
    Dan Bross
    Three Ft. Wainwright-based soldiers, killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan last month, were memorialized at an on-post ceremony yesterday.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: June 3, 2011
    Josh Edge
    Fuel Prices to Rise in Bethel, Lawmakers Scramble as Coastal Management Program Begins Shutdown, Washington DC Turns Attention to Alaska’s Other Minerals, an Iditarod Veteran Missing in Talkeetna, and more...
  • Senate Starts Recess; Lu Young Service Scheduled
    Pat Yack
    The US Senate wrapped up work today and officially started the August recess. And a memorial service for Lu Young will be held on Aug. 18 at the Anchorage…