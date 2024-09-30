-
Why are some people happy despite great suffering while others, with seemingly everything, suffer deep emotional distress? How are our emotions driven by our thinking and behavior? Can we actively and intentionally improve our happiness? On the next Line One, Prentiss Pemberton returns as host to discuss the science and psychology of Happiness with Anchorage Psychologist Jennifer Beathe.KSKA: Monday 7/29 at 2:00 pm and 9:00 pm
The number of Americans who practice yoga increased nearly 30 percent in the past four years. The latest figures shows that over 20 million Americans are now practicing, about 9 percent of U.S. adults. The top reasons to practice yoga were to improve flexibility and overall conditioning, and for stress relief. On the next Line One we will explore evidence for benefit as well as risk of the use of yoga for health benefits.KSKA: Monday 3/4 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
On the next Line One, Anchorage kidney disease specialist Dr. Steven Tuckerjoins us to discuss how our kidneys work and their function changes with age, their relationship to hypertension, and the causes and treatment of kidney failure. Join us with your questions and comments on kidney disease.KSKA: Monday 2/4 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
On the next Line One, director of education for Pediatric Bioethics at Seattle Children’s Hospital, Dr. Doug Diekema joins host Dr. Woodard to ethical issues in medicine, including how to balance parental freedom, child welfare, and public health regarding mandatory school immunizations. Joins us with your questions and comments.KSKA: Monday 1/21 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
The leading causes of death in adolescents are linked to teen drinking and drug use. However, alcohol is responsible for more teen deaths than all other drugs combined. Mondays' Line One guest is Dr. John R Knight founder and director of the Center for Adolescent Substance Abuse Research at Children’s Hospital Boston. His goal is to improve screening and intervention for adolescent substance abuse in medical office settings.KSKA: 10/29 at 2:00 pm
Prentiss Pemberton and Dr. Thad Woodard co-host the next edition of Line One: Your Health Connection with guest Dr. Ebony McClain-Owens who will discuss the important role of parenting in child development and the effects that child abuse has on mental health throughout one's life span.KSKA: Monday 10/22 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Anchorage residents now qualify for a discount on prescriptions not covered by their insurance or if they have no insurance at all for prescribed medicines.
Monday, June 27 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmHow does the economic and political systems of a society shape health risks and treatment resources? This week on Line One, Dr. Sergei Bogojavlensky joins host Dr. Thad Woodard to discuss the relationship between anthropology, medicine and medical practice.