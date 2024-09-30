-
Why is Medicaid important to the health our community? What is the real cost to Alaskans of funding these programs? And, what are the long term savings associated with a healthier population?
Drug abuse, domestic violence, and poverty rates are all very high in Alaska and impact many young people who are supported by Medicaid. A problem arises, however, when Medicaid recipients try to access mental health services. Thanks for listening!
Monday, August 15, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Initiated and driven by the Accountable Care Act, and changes in Medicare payment mechanisms, health care systems in the U.S. seek to improve access, quality, and cost. On the next Line One program we discuss Medicaid reform and expansion in Alaska.LISTEN NOW
Health Commissioner Valerie Davidson unveiled two new reports today (Friday) at a press conference in Anchorage she hopes will help make the case for Medicaid expansion. They show Alaska can actually save money by expanding the program, even as the federal match drops below 100 percent. Download Audio
So far, eight Republican governors have decided to split with their party and accept federal funding for Medicaid expansion in their state. Today, Sean Parnell announced that he won’t be joining them -- at least for now.
Alaska is one of 23 states to share $296.5 million in federal payments for encouraging low-income families to enroll their children in public health programs.
The federal health care reform law is beginning to affect Medicare. Under the Affordable Care Act, enrollment in the Medicare prescription drug plans, known as Part D, is earlier.
The Medicaid waiver program that helps seniors, those with disabilities and children with serious illness - has been on hold since June as the state works…
